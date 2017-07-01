Canada Day a hit in St. Catharines

The sky may have been gloomy and grey for some of the day, but smiles were bright as parts of St. Catharines were painted red and white for Canada’s 150th birthday.

The events kicked off Saturday with a flag raising ceremony and the singing of O Canada at Centennial Gardens and then headed to Rennie Park for games, food and music, finishing off with a firework display.

Mayor Sendzik and MPP Chris Bittle addressed the crowd at the flag raising and spoke a few words about the park and Canada.

“How fitting that we start out Canada Day this year in Centennial Park,” said Sendzik, pointing out that fifty years ago to the date, thousands of people had come to the park to open it up and celebrate Canada’s hundredth anniversary.

He also recognized the contributions of Indigenous peoples to the area.

“They were here way before we were here. And as part of our 150th celebrations, we add a little plus sign to that celebration. That plus sign is the recognition of the First Nations that were here.”

He said Indigenous flags are flying both in council chambers and outside of city hall.

Bittle then talked a little about Canada, emphasizing the strength of its diversity.

“As nations build up walls, we are still opening up our doors,” said Bittle.

“The thing we did differently is we didn’t just welcome the world. We encouraged everyone to make their heritage and their diversity part of who we are.”

The clouds started to let up just in time for the celebrations to begin again at Rennie Park, following a citizenship ceremony across the street at the Legion.

The park festivities offered a little something for everyone.

There were bands, bagpipes, barbecues and bouncy castles, rock climbing, slides, cupcakes and games with Canada Day themed prizes.

The sound of bands covering song by The Tragically Hip filled the air more than once as people mingled and played games.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people attended the festivities.

The celebrations were moved from their usual location at Lakeside Park due to the flooding, however, the famous carousel was opened up at 11 a.m. and was free of charge all day.

