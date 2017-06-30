Suspected unattended cooking resulted in the evacuation of residents of a King Street apartment building in Welland early Friday afternoon.

Brian Kennedy, fire chief for Welland Fire and Emergency Services, said the call came in at 12:39 p.m. for a kitchen fire on the third floor of Jubilee Apartments.

He said most residents who could evacuate had already left the building before emergency services arrived. They were gathered on the front lawn and walkway of the building while those who couldn’t evacuate the building were sheltered in their units.

The alarms in the unit were activated and another tenant activated a pull switch in the hallway of the ten-storey, 103-unit building.

The situation was under control very quickly because it wasn’t a full-fledged fire yet and mostly smoke, which stayed contained to the unit in question, he said.

Emergency Medical Services were on site to check over the woman who lives in the unit in question. Kennedy said she was trapped on her balcony for a short period while firefighters secured the situation. He said she was discharged on scene with no need to be transported to hospital. There were no injuries to anyone else either.

When responding to fires in apartment buildings, Kennedy said fire and emergency services takes a key from a key box, which gives them access to the entire building. From there, they work to secure the elevators by putting them in firefighter mode and use the stairs to get to the area in question. The truck was hooked into the building’s fire connection in case it was needed.

After ventilating the building and resetting the pull-switch, the residents were allowed to return the building. This was at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Kennedy said with apartment buildings, early detection of a fire is key to these situations having a positive outcome. He also advised people to not leave cooking unattended, even if the intention is only to step away for a moment because things can go awry quickly.

