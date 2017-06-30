NPC unveils Canada 150 night-time Falls experience

Beginning Canada Day, and continuing throughout the summer months, Night Lights: Journey Behind the Falls After Dark will allow visitors to enjoy Niagara Parks' 128-year-old experience after hours, during the nightly illumination of Niagara Falls.

Guests can traverse the network of tunnels behind the falls to view the illuminated cataract up close, and watch the fireworks show from the base of the Horeseshoe Falls.

The program will coincide with the falls fireworks series, which takes place Monday to Friday from June 12 until Sept. 4.

For more information, visit niagaraparks.com/150.