Firefighters pay it forward

This year Tim Hortons gave gift cards to first responders working on Canada Day as a thank you for their service.

In total, $1500 worth of gift cards were donated to St. Catharines firefighters, who in turn decided to donate those gift cards to Community Care Niagara.

One hundred and fifty $10 gift cards were presented to Community Care on Friday by fire chief Dave Wood during a ceremony at Fire Station #4 on Merritt St.

“We were all touched by such a kind gesture,” said Fire Chief Dave Wood.

Wood was joined by fellow firefighters and Barry Fader, a local Tim Hortons franchise owner, to

present the gift cards to Betty-Lou Souter, chief executive of Community Care.

Wood says it was a unanimous decision by the firefighters to donate the cards back to the community.

“This is another example of the compassionate city we live in,” said Souter.

“Thanks to the St. Catharines firefighters, we have these gift cards to give out to the residents we serve. It’s kindness like this that helps us make a difference in our community.”

Community Care offers support services to help residents in St. Catharines and Thorold meet their basic needs. Programs range from food and shelter to emergency services and support, aimed to help clients achieve independence.

More information about Community Care can be found at communitycarestca.ca

