DSBN approve $461M budget

Trustees with the District School Board of Niagara have approved a $461-million spending plan.

The board’s 2017-18 budget was approved at $461,476,620 earlier this week, and includes significant investments in educational resources and programs for students.

“This budget reflects our belief that all students need to have as much individualized support as possible in order to be successful,” said DSBN board chairwoman Dale Robinson.

“Adding to our complement of highly trained and caring staff is important evidence of that commitment.”

Increased enrolment at the board has allowed DSBN to add the equivalent of 43.2 full-time teachers, of which 15 will be directed to support special education programming.

The board will also add 17.5 full-time equivalent educational assistants.

There are no staff layoffs. The board will instead add further school support staff such as secretaries and caretakers.

Total board expenditures have risen $21 million relative to the previous year.

This is largely due to the cost of implementing labour agreements negotiated by the government and the resulting increase on salaries and benefits.

Funding to support the transition to the extended life and health trust plan, and reduced class size, also account for a percentage of the board’s increased expenditures.

Trustees voted to make investments in an additional social worker to support students, the Dreambox math program, the Math Homework Help portal, and the Safe Arrival system.

Safe Arrival allows parents to report and schedule student absences through a smartphone app, a web portal, or by calling a toll-free number.

“The DSBN is in a strong financial position thanks to the prudent management of trustees and staff,” said DSBN’s director of education Warren Hoshizaki.

“This has allowed the board to make many important investments to support students, including the installation of five new synthetic turf fields at public high schools across Niagara.”