Canada Day traffic advisory: NRP

Niagara Regional Police are warning drivers to be responsible and stay safe over the Canada Day weekend, particularly during the inevitable traffic congestion after the City and Colour concert in Niagara-on-the-Lake Sunday.

They’ve offered some tips to help avoid the lines and wait times.

Firstly, plan your main and alternative routes ahead of time. It might seem obvious, but ensure you’ve got a full tank of gas — you don’t want to have to make a detour in the middle of concert traffic.

Pack lunches, drinks and snacks — there are often long wait times at restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake during Canada Day.

Don’t forget to bring money for parking, just in case. The town will fill quickly and free spots might not be available.

Lastly, perhaps the most effective method of avoiding heavy traffic congestion would be to carpool and consider parking further out and walking.

The City and Colour show will take place at The Commons, Butler’s Barracks National Historic Site, beginning at 4 p.m.

Police are reminding everyone to be patient and courteous.

As is typical of shows at the Commons, there will be a strong police presence.

