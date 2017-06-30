News

Canada Day at Harold Black Park

By The Tribune

Pelham’s Harold Black Park is the place to be Saturday as Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary.

 

Residents can take their children out for a day of fun and watch as a Canada Day parade passes by in the afternoon.

 

The Rotary Club of Fonthill is putting on the day in the park - on Haist Street between Foss and Quaker Roads - starting at 10 a.m. and running until 5 p.m.

 

There will be several inflatables, like the Animal Kingdom where children will find pop-up zebras, dolphins, lions and giraffes. Inside they’ll find a climbing structure and slide that will keep them entertained.

 

A nearly three-metre tall Kiddie Striker, for children up to 10 years old, is a revival of a classic carnival attraction. There’s also Strike Zone, a game like bowling where kids of all ages can slide a puck down a lane to try to

flip seven pins.

 

“Come and let your inner artist free with the Spin Art Machine,back again this year. Make your unique psychedelic pattern using a variety of paint colours. Take a break and do some colouring in our special Fonthill edition colouring books or blow big bubbles at the bubble station,” the club said in a release.

 

It said the popular activity, Sandtastik returns for another year of critters at the craft station. Using coloured sand and “lots of decorations, kids get creative and take home a new buddy.”

 

The club will have an informative display which shows its community and international projects.

 

The Canada Day parade begins at 3 p.m. from A.K. Wigg School, 1337 Haist St., and ends at Pelham Evangelical Friends Church parking lot, across from the park.