Thorold fire chief moving on

After more than two years with the City of Thorold, fire Chief Michael Seth is moving on.

Brant County CAO Paul Emerson informed residents via Twitter Wednesday that Seth has accepted the job as chief of the county's fire department, starting his new role July 10.

While Thorold Professional Firefighter Association president Ryan Weicker said the firefighters under Seth's leadership are “sad to see Michael go,” they “understand that he's taken a position that he feels is better for him and his career.”

“He was a good leader and progressive in his thoughts, really intelligent in his thought processes,” Weicker said.

Seth took on the role of Thorold's fire chief and the city's emergency management co-ordinator, in December, 2014, bringing with him a wealth of experience after having joined the Six Nation's volunteers when he was 18 years old.

Even when starting his job in Thorold, Seth was still passionate about firefighting.

“I don’t think the adrenaline rush goes away. It just becomes more controlled,” he said in February, 2015.

Seth took to Twitter to share the news.

He posted a message saying: “Now it's newspaper official,” in reference to a story published in the Brantford Expositor.

Weicker said Seth might play a role in selecting his interim replacement for Thorold.

“His discretion will be the best thing for us and we'll accept his decision,” he said.

However, Weicker said the association would “love to see” the fire department's leadership position go to a local firefighter.

“Some of our guys have been here for years and years and they know the ins and outs of both the department and the association,” he said. “It'd be a great natural transition from captain or firefighter to chief.”

But in the meantime, he said there's enough experience on the force to see it through the transition.

“We have great leadership here in Thorold with our captains and association. Our citizens can rest easy,” Weicker said. “Things are going to be run smoothly here. There are really no concerns.”

Seth was recruited by Brant County after a lengthy search and interview process to find a new chief, taking over from acting fire chief Geoff Hayman, who served in the position since last October after then-chief Paul Boissonneault left to take a position as deputy fire chief in Oakville.

In Brant, Seth will oversee eight fire stations along with a chief fire protection officer and volunteer firefighters.

Brant is also in the process of replacing three of its fire stations in Cainsville, Scotland and Onondaga, and has has hired an architectural consulting team to design the facilities.

Seth began his career in Brant, working as a paramedic for the county.

He went to become the first ambulance services manager of Six Nations, broadening his role to also include fire chief and community emergency management co-ordinator.

Emerson said Seth “played an instrumental role in securing funding and legislative changes for that fire service."