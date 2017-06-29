Police say suspect lost his shoes

Police are looking for a knife-wielding, barefooted man who lost his shoes after robbing a St. Catharines convenience store.

Niagara Regional Police say the suspect, armed with a knife, entered the Daisy Mart store at 36 Pelham Rd. at about 8 p.m., Wednesday, and stole cash from the registered.

While fleeing the store on foot, police say the suspect lost his shoes and ran from the area barefoot.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build, dark hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, with dark shorts.

Anyone with information that could assist police are asked to call 905-688-4111, ext. 4234.