Cardinal Lakes, Hunters Pointe golf courses reopen

Three months of work in 10 days.

That’s what Cardinal Golf Group spokesperson Brent Holmes said it took to take former Sparrow Lakes Golf Club in Welland and ready it for reopening to the public as Cardinal Lakes Golf Club.

Sparrow Lakes was foreclosed upon last month, which Holmes said left the 36-hole golf course on South Pelham Road uncared for and unattended to for a number of days. When the Cardinal Golf Group came in, he said they had to tend to the greens and switch everything over to the new branding to open it back up.

“When a golf course hasn’t been maintained for 10 days, there’s a lot of work. We had crews from four different golf courses there helping getting it up and going,” he said of the reopened course.

Holmes said this will be the sixth facility that Cardinal Golf Group, based out of King Township near Newmarket, owns and the first in the Niagara Region. The sale hasn’t been finalized as of yet and he wouldn’t share how much the group was purchasing the course for, but he said at present the group is working under a management contract with local golf course owner Allan Billyard. Should all go well, Cardinal Golf Group will officially own the property by the end of July.

“We see great opportunity there,” he said of the course and why the group wanted to purchase it.

“Our whole goal is to offer a good product at a fair price with very good service.”

He said the Cardinal Golf Group runs all of its facilities, which includes clubs in Lindsay and Woodstock, ON, in addition to the group’s 72-hole course Cardinal Golf Club in King, with professionalism.

One thing the group has done for Sparrow Lakes members is honour their memberships. Although Holmes said they had no obligation to do so, they decided to do that for the members. He wouldn’t comment about how many members Sparrow Lakes had or the number of memberships honoured. According to the 2017 membership package obtained by The Tribune before Sparrow Lakes’s website went down, the club had memberships as high as $2,839.

“They’re ecstatic that we’re there now,” he said of the members' reactions to the takeover.

Holmes said apart from stormy, rainy days, the course has been decently busy and they’re hoping it becomes even busier as time goes on.

He said Cardinal Lakes already has its own website set up, where people can find out more about the group, tee times and rates. It’s live at cardinallakesgolf.com and the Cardinal Golf Group also has a website at cardinalgolfgroup.com.

Another Welland golf course that has reopened after shutting its doors is Hunters Pointe Golf Course on Daimler Parkway.

It was announced in January the club would be permanently closed and sold off for development with a listing price of $18.5 million because the 45-hole course wasn’t making money. But after many months it reopened for business last Thursday according to golf operations manager Shawn Raimondo.

Owner and president of Hunters Pointe, Sandy Billyard, said in an email Wednesday he has no comment at this time about why the club has reopened.

