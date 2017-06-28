Veterinarian cruelty charges deferred

Criminal proceedings against a St. Catharines veterinarian charged with animal cruelty under the Criminal Code of Canada, have been deferred until later this summer.

After briefly discussing the case involving Dr. Mahavir Rekhi in a St. Catharines courtroom Wednesday, the case was rescheduled to Aug. 28 to give his legal representation time to study the more than 1,000 pages of evidence against him.

Rekhi was charged on June 2 with 16 counts of animal cruelty.

The charges against the veterinarian from Skyway Animal Hospital on Welland Avenue include eight counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, as well as eight counts of failing to provide suitable and adequate care for an animal.

If convicted of the criminal charges, Rekhi could face up to five years in jail, a fine of up to $10,000 and a lifetime ban on owning or caring for an animal.

Rekhi has already been fined $10,000 by the Ontario College of Veterinarians, while his licence to practice was also suspended during an Aug. 20 hearing.

Rekhi reopened Skyway Animal Hospital after his licence was reinstated on Feb. 20, leading to protests in the community.

The criminal charges against Rekhi were the result of an investigation launched in September by Kevin Strooband, an investigator with the OSPCA and executive director of the Lincoln County Humane Society.

Meanwhile, the College of Veterinarians announced Monday that it has adopted a new three-year animal welfare agenda that includes consideration of policy development on the handling and restraint of animals by veterinarians and a review of its pain management policy.

In a media release, college president Dr. Marc Marin said the animal welfare agenda that reflects the College’s mandate.

“Animal welfare is a central motivation for those of us who practise veterinary medicine,” he said. “We state our commitment to animal health and wellbeing through the veterinarians oath.”