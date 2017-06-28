Police release video of Falls assault suspects

Police are releasing new video in the hopes of identifying a group of men they believe were involved in three separate assaults in the Fallsview Boulevard, at Portage Road and Dixon Street area of Niagara Falls in February.

Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate assaults that happened Feb. 24.

All three of the assaults are believed to have been random and unprovoked.

In two of the assaults, police said an edged weapon was used, leaving three victims with injuries.

Police said at 9:35 p.m. a couple were walking on Portage Road near Fallsview Boulevard when they were approached by a group of men.

Police said one of the suspects tried to rob the male victim and assaulted him with a weapon.

The victim received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

At 9:40 p.m. a couple were standing on a terrace at the rear of the Embassy Suites hotel on Fallsview Boulevard.

The same group of suspects approached this couple and violently assaulted the male victim in an unprovoked attack, said police.

The victim received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

At 9:45 p.m. the same group of suspects approached a lone man standing in the area of Dixon Street at Fallsview Boulevard.

Police said the victim was assaulted with a weapon in an unprovoked attack.

The victim received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects in all three incidents were described as being 18-to-25 years of age, wearing hoodies and baggy pants.

Police ask the public to review the surveillance footage taken from a nearby establishment and contact detectives if they have any information at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.