Falls man might have died in plunge with snake

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

The Niagara Gazette reports Wednesday that New York State Park Police found a website with a photo of Kirk Jones and the 7-foot snake previewing Jones' plans. An unoccupied large plastic ball he apparently planned to ride over the falls was found empty below the falls on April 19.

Jones' body was recovered June 2. The snake hasn't been found. Exotic-pet experts told police it wouldn't have survived the cold water.

Footage from a crashed drone belonging to Jones shows only rushing water.

Jones became the first person known to survive the plunge over Niagara Falls without a safety device in 2003.