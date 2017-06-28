Canada Day at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park

H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park will be packed with activities for everyone Canada Day, as the Port Colborne Optimist Club holds its annual day in the park.



“It’s gong to be pumped up from last year,” says Tanya Ace, Optimist Club member and co-chair of the Canada Day event.



Ace says there will be two stages set up in the park, one at the bandshell and another at the pavilion by the play area in the park for children.



“It’s a full day,” says Ace, of the country’s 150th celebration, which runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



On the small stage, she says the day starts off with the Mad Science Spectacular show, followed by the Smudge Fundaes and Magic by Gill. After a short break, a puppet show put on by United Church takes the stage, followed by Tara’s School of Highland Dance, which is running dance classes until 4 p.m.



“There’s an appearance by Paw Patrol from 3:30 to 4:15. Sky and Chase will come down to meet children, who can have their photos taken with them,” says Ace.



Paw Patrol is a Canadian animated TV show about a boy who leads a packs of rescue dogs. Sky and Chase are two of the dogs.



Mayor John Maloney will cut a large Canada Day cake, donated by Sobeys in Port Colborne, at 1 p.m., and O Canada will be performed at the same time.



In the large bandshell, in the southwest corner of the park, the Smudge Fundaes will perform, Music and Performance Niagara will have three of its groups on the stage, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Ukesters, a large magic show and Tara’s School of Highland Dance will perform.



Capping off performances on the stage will be The Bessey Road Band from 6 to 9 p.m.



Ace says there will be hay wagon and pony rides, the only things not free throughout the day, as well as a reptile show, birds of prey, bouncy castes, kite displays, face painting, penny sale, vendor fair and expanded food vendors.



“Weather permitting, the Geronimo Skydivers will come down.”



Sometime after 9 p.m., depending on the weather and traffic in the Welland Canal, a fireworks display will be set from the east side of the canal to wrap up the day.