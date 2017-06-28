Change text size for the story

Canada Day Activities and Closures St. Catharines

July 1:

Flag raising ceremony at Centennial Gardens. Starts at 9 a.m.

Live entertainment, family activities and birthday cake at Rennie Park in Port Dalhousie. Will also include midway games, bouncers and crafts. Starts at noon.

Dominion Day Picnic at St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre. Pack your own lunch. Starts at 11 a.m.

One-Five-OH! exhibit at St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre. Starts at 9 a.m.

Free swimming at outdoor pools across the city. City pools only. All day.

Canada Day fireworks at Port Dalhousie. Fireworks set off from Henley Island, which will be closed to public during the show. Starts at 10 p.m. Rain date set for July 2 at 10 p.m.

July 2:

Screenings of Canadian films at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre. General admission is $9. For show times and listings visit www.firstontariopac.ca.

Closures: City Hall, Enterprise Centre, Parks Recreation and Culture Services administration offices, Seymour Hannah Sport and Entertainment Centre, Bill Burgoyne Arena and Garden City Arena Complex, Meridian Centre, Russell Ave. and Port Weller community centres, Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres, Victoria Lawn Cemetery offices.

St. Catharines transit will operate on a holiday schedule July 1st and return to its regular schedule July 2nd.

For more information visit, www.stcatharines.ca/canadaday.