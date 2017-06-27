St. Catharines councillors Monday cleared a few hurdles for a 37-home development planned for a former General Motors parking lot near Ontario Street.

Two weeks after a public hearing on plans for the development, councillors approved the draft plan of subdivisions for the project that includes a mixture of single detached and semi-detached homes and apartments, as well as a condominium agreement for common elements of the project.

The subdivision, designed by Better Neighbourhoods Development Consultants, is planned for 1.16 hectares of land at the southeast corner of Pleasant Avenue and Thomas Street, northeast of Ontario Street.

The property is part of the 20 hectares of former GM land now owned by Bayshore Group.

No nuclear dumping in Great Lakes basin

St. Catharines city council is urging upper-tier governments to find solutions to plans to bury nuclear waste in the Great Lakes basin.

Councillors unanimously supported a motion, Monday, by St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe, asking the federal and provincial governments to reject an Ontario Power Generation proposal to build a repository for radioactive nuclear waste near the Great Lakes.

“Obviously this has been a concern for sometime,” Siscoe said. “I know I’ve been contacted by several residents about this specific issue.”

He said his motion “also indicates a recognition that there is a responsibility to seek alternatives to this.”

“Ontario is a nuclear power user and I think this is a good balance between recognizing the importance of the ecosystem around the Great Lakes basin, while also recognizing there is a need to take responsibility for the decisions we make as a province,” his motion said.

Tax break for Pathstone

St. Catharines councillors are backing up efforts by Pathstone Mental Health to obtain a tax exempt status for the agency’s newly opened Branscombe Mental Health Centre on Fourth Avenue.

Councillors approved a motion at their Monday meeting in support of Pathstone’s application to Municipal Property Assessment Corp. which asks for tax exemptions or rebates, and to allow Niagara Region to waive development charges for the facility that opened its doors last week.