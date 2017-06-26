Niagara Falls ready for Canada Day

It’s not going to be your typical Canada Day in Niagara Falls.

In fact, it’s going to be a three-day celebration.

“People are expecting a bigger and better celebration,” said Lori Albanese, community development co-ordinator for the City of Niagara Falls.

“It’s going to be a lot more fun. We’re getting a lot of people calling from out of town, asking what’s going on? Where can we get a hotel room? They’re looking forward to coming to Niagara Falls and enjoying our celebration.”

Alabanese said there will be more than 100 volunteers this weekend, as Niagara Falls goes all out to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The entertainment kicks off Friday between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with a concert at city hall featuring the winners of the 2017 Niagara Students Rock Concert.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a one-kilometre and five-kilometre run or walk for St. John Ambulance at Oakes Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

A citizenship ceremony is scheduled for the Niagara Falls public library on Victoria Avenue between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Albanese said about 20 people are expected to become new Canadians.

The Niagara Falls Concert Band will perform out front of the library between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The OPG Niagara Falls Canada Day Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. along Victoria Avenue to Valley Way and Queen Street, ending at Queen Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Hockey legends Marcel Dionne and Derek Sanderson, along with comedian Rich Little, will be the parade grand marshals, plus special guest Marcy Mussari, Canada’s Next Designer.

The parade will feature large inflatables, marching bands, and colourful floats.

Albanese said about 10,000 colouring books are going to be distributed, which will be sponsored by Ontario Power Generation.

Opening ceremonies will be at city hall at 12:30 p.m. It will feature the singing of the Canadian national anthem with a large choir led by Choir Nation, the parade grand marshals, Oh Canada Eh!, Be Our Guest Beauty & the Beast Musical Revue, Camp Rock, The Rita Carrey Band, No Sugar Tonight and more.

Live entertainment will follow the opening ceremonies on the main stage at city hall until 8:30 p.m.

From noon until 4 p.m., the Scotiabank Children’s Zone and Scotiabank Children’s Stage, including free inflatables, rock climbing, sand castle sculptures, mini-putt, face painting, Reptile Kingdom and Electronic Animal rides, will be at Rosberg Family Park at the corner of Queen Street and Ontario Avenue.

“We’ve got 10 pounds of sand being dumped,” said Albanese.

“We’re going to have a professional sand sculptor come in, and she’s going to be starting to form all the sand into sculptures. We’ll also have a two-tonne area for the children to play in.”

There will also be an art show celebrating Canadian artists along Queen Street between noon and 4 p.m., as well as a car show along Queen Street between Victoria Avenue and Crysler Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other highlights include EXTREME Music, dance and sports performances showcasing a BMX stunt team, mountain bike stunt team, skateboarding demonstrations, and a hoola hoop fun zone.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its Pepper Palace WingFest at Taps on Queen between noon and 6 p.m., featuring live bands, a silent auction and a spicy wing eating contest.

Live entertainment continues Sunday at city hall between noon and 5 p.m., provided by LiveStock Niagara.

The weekend will lead to temporary traffic disruptions.

From Friday at noon until Sunday at 7 p.m., Queen Street will be closed from Ontario Avenue to Erie Avenue.

On Saturday, Victoria Avenue from Jepson Street to Queen Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All of Queen Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Queen Street from Ontario Avenue to Erie Avenue will remain closed until 10 p.m. to accommodate the free entertainment at city hall.

Albanese said the celebration would not be possible without the support from many sponsors.

“A special thank you to all of our sponsors, volunteers, and community groupa who help make this very special celebration possible,” said Albanese.

For more information, visit niagarafalls.ca/canadaday.

Meanwhile, Niagara Parks will also mark Canada’s 150th anniversary with a full lineup of events during the weekend, including a free performance Saturday by indie rock band Hollerado.

The weekend will also feature the launch of a new Niagara Parks experience: Night Loghts: Journey Behind the Falls After Dark; complimentary admission Saturday to Old Fort Erie and Laura Secord Hometsead; and bonus extended fireworks displays Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit niagaraparks.com/150.

