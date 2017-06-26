Falls woman celebrates 100 years

Martha Poohack speaks about the two mottos she lives by as she’s surrounded by several of her own paintings, which capture special personal moments throughout her long life, “The glass is always half full, not half empty, and do unto others as you want others to do unto you,” says the Niagara Falls resident, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Poohack lives at River Road Retirement Residence.

When she sits at a window seat in the dining room, not far from her room, overlooking the Niagara Gorge, she often says: “I’m on top of the world.”

“You can’t have a better place because you have your choice for each meal, and they try to please you right and left and left and right.”

Poohack was one of 11 children and is the only surviving sibling.

She was born in Saskatchewan, but now lives in Niagara Falls.

The widow has two children — one of whom lives in Ridgeway.

Marika D’Alessandro, a retirement living specialist at the residence, which was once a hotel, says Poohack is independent, self-sufficient and an inspiration to the other 110 or so residents at the home.

Poohack still plays the harmonica and keyboard.

She says she enjoys some dark chocolate and a glass of red wine every day.

“Aging can bring with it a lot of physical pain, a lot of emotional disabilities, if you will,” says D’Alessandro.

“But we have amongst our very own someone who on a day-to-day basis never lets us forget what a difference it makes to have the right attitude — being grateful, being thankful, appreciative and positive minded.. Martha is also very respectful and very mindful (of others).”

Poohack says she remembers living as a child on a farm in Saskatchewan.

“My father built a house on the one side and the opposite side was the barn. It was a great life. You worked with the chickens, you worked with the animals.”

Poohack says she’s grateful to have grown up and to have witnessed Canada, which will celebrate its 150th birthday on Saturday, develop as a nation.

“It’s been a wonderful place.”

Poohack says she started painting in Grade 9, and continued throughout her adult life.

Some of the paintings she decided not to sell, and instead are displayed in her room, featuring horses and nature.

“I used to have my own pony on the farm,” says Poohack.

She graduated from a general fine arts course at Niagara College in 1978-79, and also enjoyed painting reproductions of postcards she would come across.

“To me her paintings are true representations of moments, snippets, in her life that had deep meaning,” said D’Alessandro.

“It’s just a joy for our other residents to have someone like Martha basically as an inspiration.”

