Driver clocked in triple digits on Clare Ave.

A driver is now without a licence for driving 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on a residential Welland street.

The driver, Who Niagara Regional Police are not identifying by name or age, was charged with stunt driving Saturday for driving on Clare Avenue at a speed of 102 km/h in a 50-km/h zone.

The driver has also been charged with speeding.

The person’s licence has been suspended for seven days and the person’s vehicle has been impounded for seven days.