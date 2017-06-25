Niagara Falls Fire Station 4 museum was officially named in memory of Gene Somerville on Saturday.

Around 200 people gathered at the Chippawa station to hear words and stories from Somerville’s family and members of the firefighting community.

Niagara Falls fire chief, Jim Boutilier, made remarks about the requirements to have your name put on a building — of which Somerville met all, plus some.

“It was a unanimous by council to support putting his name on the museum,” said Tim Koabel, president of the Chippawa Volunteer Firefighters Association.

According to Tim Koabel, president of the Chippawa Volunteer Firefighters Association, Somerville had an extensive history with Niagara Falls Fire.

He started volunteering in 1954 and went on to serve as District Chief from 1961 until his retirement in 1986.

Furthermore, Somerville had five brothers and three sisters who served at the District 4 and 5 stations.

He also played a pivotal role in having a new fire station built in 1960.

“As president, I think it’s great that his name, and actually his family, is recognized,” said Koabel.

According to staff at the station, it’s safe to say firefighting was a huge part of Somerville’s life.

Somerville passed away in 2015, leaving behind one daughter.

She is not involved in firefighting.

The museum is filled with pictures and firefighting-related equipment from the fire station’s past.

One item is a 1938 Ford La-France firetruck featured in the movie A Christmas Story. A replica of the infamous leg lamp from the movie is also on display.

A number of representatives from the city were also in attendance, including MPP Wayne Gates and MP Rob Nicholson.

