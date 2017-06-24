Sing with the pros, celebrate Canada

It's a sing-a-long, but deeper.

It's about Canadian pride. Believing in yourself. And the bonding experience of shaping many different voices together into one collective voice through the power of song.

On Wednesday, Choir Nation presents the Canada 150 Celebration, along with Momentum Choir and Canadian artists the likes of Devin Cuddy (yes, the son of Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy) and Murray Foster from Moxy Fruvous and Great Big Sea.

The idea behind Choir Nation is to bring voices – everyday voices – together in song.

The big picture is about bringing different communities together, said Todd Green, who co-founded Choir Nation with Foster.

“It's a way to show everyone how to sing, and to show that everyone can come together.”

At this event, audience members will learn how to sing a medley of Canadian tunes, alongside the professionals. Everyone, in harmony.

In about an hour and a half, Sarah Jerrom, vocalist and choir director, will teach the audience and members of Momentum choir, the harmonies to a medley of Canadians songs – Helpless (written by Neil Young and recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young); Home for a Rest by Spirit of the West and Joni Mitchell's Big Yellow Taxi. And more.

And then, with Cuddy on piano and as lead vocal, everyone will perform it. Together.

“I'm a huge advocate in the power of singing,” said Jerrom.

“Any time you sing together, you bond.”

And fear not those among us who doubt their singing abilities. Hear this: anyone can sing. The voice is like a muscle that just needs to be conditioned and trained, she said.

She will teach people how to warm up their vocal chords, to stretch muscles and deep breathe. She will teach the harmonies. Show people how to find their voices.

“They sing, by believing in themselves,” she said. “There's so much emotion in the throat.”

Momentum Choir knows all about the power of inner strength and self confidence.

Directed by music therapist, Mendelt Hoekstra, the choir is made up entirely of people living with a disability.

In its 10th performance season, Momentum has worked with more than 80 musicians, and sang at more than 100 different events.

Momentum will open the show with three songs, in particular its signature piece, Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. Then it will become part of the audience and learn the Canadian medley with everyone else.

It will be a moment when everyone learns, said Hoekstra.

Working alongside the professionals gives them a confidence boost. “For the Momentum singers who live with a disability and who work hard, it gives them a stamp of approval,” he said.

“It shows them they belong with other artists. They belong on stage.”

Conversely, they teach the professionals important lessons too.

“Sometimes recording artists get wrapped up in what they're doing. In what they're creating.”

Momentum reminds them to reconnect with the joy of music.

“We love singing. We love singing for new people,” he said.

“It's a reminder how each and every person can celebrate music.”

Choir Nation's Canada 150 Celebration

What: Learn to sing a medley of Canadian classics with performing artists the likes of singer-songwriter Devin Cuddy (son of Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy), Murray Foster from Moxy Fruvous and Great Big Sea, and a special appearance by Niagara singer-songwriter, Katey Gatta. $5 from each ticket will be donated to Momentum Choir.

When: Wednesday, June 28.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with Katey Gatta. Momentum Choir opens the show at 7 p.m. The audience will learn the medley and then perform it together later in the night.

Where: The Warehouse, 11 Geneva St., St. Catharines.

Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Students and seniors, $15. Visit www.ticketfly.com/event/1472676-choir-nation-canada-150-st-catharines/

Groups of 10 or more tickets are $20 per person and can be ordered by contacted Todd Green directly at todd.green@choirnation.ca