Peddling towards something good
Wellander Lee Clarke, 9, used the power of motion to blend a smoothie by peddling on a stationary bike during the Healthy Kids Challenge Niagara event at Welland Farmers Market. City employee Colin McNicoll, right, assisted Clarke. Saturday June 24, 2017 in Welland, Ont. Michelle Allenberg/Welland Tribune/Postmedia Network
The city of Welland is supporting healthy living with stationary bikes set up to make smoothies.
Every Saturday morning city staff host the Healthy Kids Challenge Niagara booth to promote exercising and healthy eating. Saturday was the launch of Theme Three of the challenge, which encourages people to boost their vegetable and fruit intake.
Wellander Lee Clarke, 9, tried out the stationary bike and blended himself a smoothie. Clarke said his legs were sore after he had finished, but that he enjoyed the experience. He also said the smoothie was delicious.
Market attendees also enjoyed the annual Berry Bonanza, which included berry kabobs, strawberry pancakes, music and entertainment for children.