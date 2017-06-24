Peddling towards something good

The city of Welland is supporting healthy living with stationary bikes set up to make smoothies.

Every Saturday morning city staff host the Healthy Kids Challenge Niagara booth to promote exercising and healthy eating. Saturday was the launch of Theme Three of the challenge, which encourages people to boost their vegetable and fruit intake.

Wellander Lee Clarke, 9, tried out the stationary bike and blended himself a smoothie. Clarke said his legs were sore after he had finished, but that he enjoyed the experience. He also said the smoothie was delicious.

Market attendees also enjoyed the annual Berry Bonanza, which included berry kabobs, strawberry pancakes, music and entertainment for children.