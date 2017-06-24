Living Napoleonic history at the Old Fort

Hundreds of demonstrators and campers gathered around Old Fort Erie over the weekend, roaming about in full uniform, some in British red and some in French blue.

It is the largest Napoleonic Living History Event ever held in North America, according to the Niagara Parks Commission.

Campers set up true-to-the-times tents from the era of the Napoleonic war — about 1796 -1815.

There were also shops selling period-pieces, from old-fashioned metal kettles and salt-shakers, to full Victorian costumes.

It was the first time the fort has ever seen a reenactment of a Napoleonic battle.

One of the demonstrators, Michael Hurley said they were pretending the Old Fort was one of the forts in the Peninsula War in Spain and Portugal.

Many of the demonstrators portraying the French army flew all the way from France to attend the reenactment.

Hurley, who met his wife demonstrating, says it’s a fun hobby.

“I’ve been doing it for the past 36 or 37 years. My kids have done it. It’s a great way to learn history.”

The event started Saturday morning, finishing with a battle reenactment at 7:30 p.m.

Activities start up again on Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. and the event will conclude at 5 p.m.

Admission to Old Fort Erie is $12.50 for an adult 13 or older, $8.15 for children ages 6 to 12 and is free for children under five.

Old Fort Erie is located at 350 Lakeshore Road in Fort Erie, Ontario.

