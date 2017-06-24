Distracted driving a concern

Visitors to Seaway Mall had the opportunity to learn more about the dangers of distracted driving Saturday.

CAA hosted the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the mall’s food court. AAPEX driving academy as well as the Ontario Provincial Police Auxiliary were present to answer any questions the public might have. Shylow Cutler, public relations with AAPEX, said having a presence in the community and educating people from a young age is important.

Using a virtual reality simulator, participants attempted to walk a yellow line. The VR equipment simulated the visual affects of impairment. To add to the experience AAPEX staff had people spin in a circle five times before attempting to walk a straight line.

Port Colborne local Tennessee Matyas, 12, tried his footing at the simulator. He said the experience wasn’t good and he can see why it’s important for people not to drink and drive.

“I don’t understand, is that what drinking feels like?” he said about the experience.

Tennessee said he had a difficult time following the line unless he was looking directly at the floor. His father Imre Matyas also tried the VR simulator. He said the demonstration was a “real eye opener.”

For Imre, having his son learn about the dangers of impaired driving at a young age is important.

“I think it’s something people should experience ... early education is important and key for people who will be drinking to know the dangers,” he said.

OPP Auxiliary Const. G. Howieson, said people would be amazed at the various things drivers are caught doing. He said there have been instances of people applying makeup, reading and even shaving. Howieson said even if something isn’t considered illegal, people should take precautions when driving. When a driver is distracted it can endanger everyone on the roadways.

Jayn Villetard, public relations coordinator with CAA, said distracted drivers are three times more likely to be involved in an accident. She said some concerns worth mentioning are texting and driving, eating or drinking when driving and changing music while driving. Villetard said there are many other ways people can become distracted, but those are the most common she has encountered.

Some information the OPP want to remind the public about is it’s not OK to use your phone at traffic lights, it’s not OK to use your phone in traffic and holding your phone in speaker mode is not considered hands free.

