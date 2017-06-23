Triathlon road closures get some clarification

Multisport Canada is offering clarification after some confusion as to whether or not the Rose City Triathlon in Welland will in fact be closing roads for the event.

Jason Vurma, director of operations with Multisport Canada, said Ron Lemon, with whom The Tribune spoke with earlier in the week about Saturday’s event, misspoke when he said there were no road closures.

“We do actually have a short closure for the event on Canal Bank Street,” Vurma said.

He explained that on Saturday’s portion of the event, the stretch of road closed is between Ontario Road and Townline Tunnel Road, where there are no residential properties. This closure is will be in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The other area affected, although not fully closed, on Saturday is the Dain City bridge to Elm Street. Traffic there is restricted so only those leaving Dain City westbound down Forks Road are able to pass through.

“The former lift bridge, in Dain City is relatively narrow,” Vurma explained. “So each year it’s always been a bit of a hold your breath when we have bikes coming and going across the bridge as well as having vehicles in the area.”

Motorists wanting to go to Dain City are asked to do so via Canal Bank Street.

Cyclists will be using that portion of Canal Bank Street as well heading back to the Welland International Flatwater Centre, the start and finish point for the event, but then will be using the path once past Townline Tunnel Road.

He said these measures are being done in an effort to make things easier for both participants and commuters, which is another reason the event is happening in the morning and ending by early afternoon.

During Sunday’s leg of the event, there are no road closures at all, he said.

He did say Lemon was correct when he mentioned there would be Niagara Regional Police to help make sure things run smoothly traffic-wise.

Vurma also wanted to emphasize the event is part of a larger triathlon series called the Sketchers Performance Triathlon Series. He noted that there aren’t any independent triathlons anymore and having a series offers people the opportunity to choose which event they can make it out to.

Course routes and other details for the Rose City Triathlon are available at http://www.multisportcanada.com/welland.

