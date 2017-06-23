So, there’s been a tweaking of the latest Port Dalhousie tower proposal.

Normally, I would follow this comment with a somewhat snide, but good-natured, remark.

But before I do — and I’m not necessarily saying I will — let me show owner Fortress Real Developments a little love.

I noticed when cruising through Port earlier this week some people were painting the outside of the old Spice of Life restaurant. Turned out they were Port Dalhousie beautification committee volunteers.

It seems Fortress, which owns the property, has agreed to fix up the joint and have it re-open as a tourist and information centre for Port Dalhousie. The volunteers are painting the exterior; Fortress is shelling out cash to bring the interior up to speed.

The volunteers said it was their understanding the city would staff the centre a couple of days a week. I’m not clear how the rest of the week would work. But pamphlets, brochures, maps and assorted other community information would be available, hopefully by early July.

Plus, Fortress has partnered with the beautification committee to grow flowers and install planters at the vacant Port Mansion site.

True, this may be trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. But it’s an improvement, and senior project manager Travis Nolan is demonstrating some community-outreach skills.

OK, back to the condo project.

First of all, it doesn’t appear drastically different in concept than the proposal unveiled about a year ago. There are more residential units — 220 compared to last year’s 170 — but that increase is largely attributable to the fact the latest scheme is incorporating both phases of Fortress’s development plan.

The plan submitted to the city earlier this month also calls for the condo building to top out at 14 rather than 12 storeys. I’m not sure from a visual perspective whether that change has any meaningful impact.

For those reasons, I’m sticking with my Grandson of Port Tower moniker rather than modifying it to, say, Third Cousin of Port Tower or Stepchild of Port Tower.

The new plan also includes more retail, an indoor community space and a parkette, Nolan told The Standard last week.

Be that as it may, the overall impression when looking at the project’s renderings is that this remains The Condo Monster That Swallowed Port, which, depending on your perspective, is either a future horror movie or the redemptive tale of a misunderstood ogre ridding a village of blight.

I don’t think there will be any surprises when it comes to community reaction. The usual suspects on both sides of the divide will conform to expectations.

On the city council front, I’m guessing Mayor Walter Sendzik and the Siscoe Five at this early stage are interested in accommodating the developer.

Ward councillors Carlos Garcia and Bruce Williamson will be dead-set against the plans. You can bet your increasingly valued home on that assertion.

The other six? Hard to tell. But, quite conceivably, it would only take the vote of one of those councillors to swing the issue in the developer’s favour.

The biggest unknown at this stage and the hardest to predict is how the city’s planning department will view Fortress’s application.

The department’s support for the Son of Port Tower proposal was the key factor in the Ontario Municipal Board ruling that favoured the development.

City planners recommended approval back then because they believed the proposal had a strong mix of uses — residential, retail, theatre, hotel — that would lead to the economic revitalization of Port’s commercial core.

The theatre and hotel were given the heave-ho in this proposal. Whether that particular expulsion or economic revitalization in general matters this time around remains to be seen.

But let’s end with another sure-fire prediction.

Nolan told The Standard the developer hopes to have community feedback and planning approvals in time for a sales launch in late 2017.

Not a chance of that happening.

