Parade caps festival finale

The Welland Rose Festival is wrapping up its festivities this weekend with the annual street dance, Rotary duck race and of course the grande parade and finale celebrations.

Jo-Ann Wilson, secretary and office administrator for the festival, said this year’s Rose Festival has been a success so far and they’re looking forward to these final activities. The parade and the street dance have a few changes this year.

On Saturday evening, festival goers are invited to attend the annual street dance. It’s at a new location this year, taking place by the Welland Courthouse on Cross Street.

“It will hold a lot more people,” she said of the new area for the street dance. “We’ve gone to an opening act and then a headliner as opposed to the three separate acts that we used to have.”

She added at Welland Market Square, where the street dance has been in previous years, there were issues with where people, especially children, could safely be during the event. Since the event brings in around 1,000 participants and the festival committee wants to have it family-friendly, they’re hoping the change in venue will be better for everyone.

Sunday’s parade has also undergone some changes to hopefully make things better for everyone.

Last year, the parade started at the Canadian Tire Financial Services building on East Main Street near Wellington Street, went west on East Main Street to King Street and then over to the Welland Arena. The route this year has been shortened, which Wilson said came at the request of many of the groups involved.

“(The previous year’s route) made it too long and then with the heat — we had really bad heat last year and many of the groups asked for it to be shorter,” she explained.

The parade this year starts behind city hall, goes up Cross Street to East Main Street, then heads towards King Street down to the arena.

Another change made this year is the parade will not be aired live by Cogeco. Wilson said Cogeco will still be recording the event, but it won’t be live. In the past, she said people have said they’ve stayed at home to watch the parade because it’s too hot outside, but now the only way to see it live will be to go watch it in person.

There are 73 groups so far for this year’s parade, including some past favourites such as the Notre Dame drumline, the South Niagara Rowing Club, and the city’s float, which will feature the Rose Festival’s royal court. Some big names joining the parade are the Diplomates Drumline and Bugle Corps from Windsor, a baton group from Akron, Ohio, and the Burlington Teen Tour Band.

During the finale celebrations at the arena, there will be a cake to celebrate Welland’s 100 years since incorporation. The festival has partnered with the Welland Snowmobile Club for this and Wilson said they are the only ones celebrating Welland’s 100th in this way since everyone else is focused on Canada’s sesquicentennial.

