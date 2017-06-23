Niagara Regional Police Chief announces retirement

Niagara Regional Police Chief Jeff McGuire has informed the police services board that he is retiring.

The chief’s last day is July 14.

McGuire served his original five-year contract and has decided to forego three years of an extended term.

A news release issued Friday morning said the Niagara Police Services Board will meet shortly to discuss the recruitment of a new chief and who will cover the chief's responsibilities in the interim.

McGuire has a 40-year career as a police officer and was acting deputy chief of the Toronto Police Service before being appointed Niagara’s chief on June 18, 2012.

He was the eighth police chief in the history of the Niagara Regional Police Service, replacing Wendy Southall who retired in 2012 after seven years as chief.

"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have had the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Niagara Regional Police Service for the past five years," McGuire said in a statement.

"I could not have succeeded in my role without the support, loyalty and friendship of my executive team and I thank them for welcoming me into this organization and supporting me throughout my tenure.

“I am very proud of all of the women and men of the NRPS, both civilian and sworn, and their commitment to making every community across the Region a safer place for all. I know they will continue to set the benchmark for professionalism, dedication and excellence for the delivery of policing services for years to come. I wish all members of the Service and the Board great success as they move forward."

The NRP’s chief is responsible for more than 1,000 sworn and civilian members who police Niagara’s 12 municipalities.