Fifteen dollars an hour just won’t be enough as a minimum wage — and that isn’t just the thoughts of millennials.

The 2017 Living Wage Calculation for the Niagara Region recently re-calculated the hourly wage necessary for families to meet the average cost of living, ‘conservatively’ estimated at $71,000 annually.

The findings? Minimum wage should be $17.56 per hour.

“The cost of living continues to rise across Niagara region and many families working at low wage jobs are struggling to make ends meet. A living wage is not the same as the minimum wage as it reflects what earners in a family need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and being included in a specific community”, says Glen Walker, chair of the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network.

“Providing wages that allow a family to meet its basic household needs is one important tool to address cost of living challenges in Niagara region and should be top of mind of all employers,” says Walker.

“However, the reality is that many Niagara region businesses are struggling themselves to stay afloat, so other solutions must also be considered to help make life more affordable, such as improved public transit and access to more affordable child care.”

The Network also recently launched a province-wide program called the Living Wage Employer Certification Program, which provides an opportunity for employers to become recognized for paying their employees, both direct and indirect, the living wage calculated for their local community.

“We believe an individual's productive contribution to our society should provide livability and no one should be working poor”, says Damin Starr, co-owner of Pre-Line Processing.

“As entrepreneurs, we know our business ventures need to do more than meet minimum standards,” says Starr.

“By voluntarily committing to the living wage model and encouraging our peers by example, we set the stage for a more desirable economic environment where everyone can benefit. Since implementation, we have seen positive impacts in focus, workplace morale, overall productivity and a reduction in employee turnover.”

The first certified Living Wage employer from the Niagara region is Pre-Line Processing, a metal parts processing facility and custom fabricator with five employees, based in Lincoln.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network released two reports which outline the full evidence and methodology used to reach these estimates, available at www.wipeoutpoverty.ca.

