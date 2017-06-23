The owners of the former St. Catharines General Hospital on Queenston Street have applied for a demolition permit.

The building, acquired by Queenston Oakdale Limited of Ancaster in December, has been vacant for over four years much to the frustration of residents and businesses.

“The fact that the new owner has worked so quickly to get to the stage where demolition permit has been submitted shows that there’s a lot of commitment,” said St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik Friday during his monthly online chat #AskSendzik at The Standard.

“And the area where we are in terms of the real estate market, you want to make sure you get to market as quickly as possible.”

The full chat can be seen below.

Sendzik said St. Catharines is working closely with the owner and city staff are currently reviewing the demolition permit. The company Budget Demolition has already staged the area and fencing is up, so they can start the process of taking down the building once the city has cleared them for demolition.

At the same time, Sendzik said the owner will be submitting plans so council and staff can review what’s going to be built on the property.

“From our initial discussions it looks like it will be a lot of residential redevelopment in that area which is needed, and it will be an area that will be exciting to see come back to life because we’ve got that construction taking place on Queenston Street as well,” Sendzik said.

“There’s a tremendous amount of reconstruction that is not just the surface but also underground utilities. Once that’s all complete that is going to be a beautiful street that takes you right into the downtown and it’s going to be a pretty special area.”

St. Catharines General Hospital was emptied out in March 2013 when a new hospital was built in west St. Catharines.

Panoramic Properties Inc.-Butera signed a deal with Niagara Health System in 2012 to buy the building once it became empty. Panoramic’s plan was to build residential units inside the existing structure but it never came to be.

Queenston Oakdale Limited of Ancaster acquired the 11-acre property in December 2016.

Partner Michael Corrado told The Standard in February that the group had plans to demolish the building and create a multi-residential development of predominantly low-rise construction.

Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens has submitted a notice of motion for city council’s July 10 meeting asking that the city expedite the recent demolition permit. She’s also asking that the permit contain a clause that the demolition happen quickly so area residents and businesses can “receive some level of assurance that some level of progress is occurring” on the site.

The Queenston Street property is not the only brownfield in the city that’s seeing some action of late, at least on paper.

The city received a three-phase application for development of the Niagara Health System’s former Ontario Street site in March.

And it recently received an application for the 1.5-acre parcel in the heart of Port Dalhousie and a subdivision plan for a small part of the former GM property on Ontario Street.

“Now you’re getting a lot of plans coming in and that’s going to put a lot of pressure on the planning department. I’m confident they’re going to be able to meet it,” Sendzik said.

“This is what we talked about when I got elected — working with the business community and getting these parcels of land under redevelopment and this shows you how quickly we’re working.”

Sendzik said there has been a lot of public sector investment and now it’s the next generation of private sector investment coming into the community.

Chat with the mayor returns in September.

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard