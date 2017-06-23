ACCESS NIAGARA: It’s a musical 150th summer

By the time you read this, summer will officially be upon us and we’ll have passed the longest day of the year. It seems somehow wrong that we’re just getting into the warm weather and yet the countdown of sunlight hours and minutes begins towards winter, but such is life in Canada.

During these beautiful warm days there is plenty to do in Niagara if you use a mobility device or are otherwise disabled and there is music everywhere. I’ll list some of the events I know are accessible. Please know that I can’t vouch for washrooms so remember to go before you head out the door.

St. Catharines – 15th Annual Downtown Classic Car Show — Saturday July 8 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. On display, 300 antique and classic cars, and this year, military vehicles. Ryson’s Music will present old time fiddlers beginning at 10 a.m. on stage at the corner of Court and St. Paul. Silver Spire Church will host the barbecue and there will face painting and paint the car for the kids. Part of St. Paul Street is being torn up but sidewalks should be clear to get you from William Street all the way down to Court. There are wheelchair accessible washrooms at city hall and at the public library.

Free band concerts at Montebello Park Wednesdays, 6 - 9 p.m. beginning July 12 – skips long Canada Day weekend. Celtic, Latin, rock, folk, Walter Ostanek, Ontario 150 Touring Concert Band. Accessible washrooms. st.catharines.ca/summerconcert

Pelham – Thursday Night Concerts at the Fonthill Bandshell at Peace Park, just behind the arches, 7 – 9 p.m. An excellent lineup through Sept.7 featuring rock, swing, blues and soul, the music of ABBA and the Beatles, Motown and country. Go to fonthillbandshell.com for the full lineup.

Niagara Falls – The City of Niagara Falls celebrates Canada’s 150th with a grand 3-day celebration in downtown Niagara Falls from June 30 - July 2. Canada Day Parade - July 1, 11 a.m. along Victoria and Queen Street. www.niagarafalls.ca/canadaday

The Coca Cola Concert series at Niagara Parks begins July 1 and 2 and then runs Monday through Friday until August 31 at Queen Victoria Park.

Fireworks over the Falls – 10 p.m., Canada Day weekend July 1 and 2, then Monday - Friday until Sept. 4. Bonus show Sunday, Sept. 3.

Queenston Heights Park, June 25 – Sept. 3 - Sunday afternoon concerts with the big band sound, Dixie and blues; family-friendly and free parking.

Welland – Friday night concerts on Merritt Park’s floating stage beginning July 7 at 7 p.m. featuring brass, rock, soul. A special children’s concert with Sonshine and Broccoli Sat. will be held July 8 at 1:30 p.m. welland.ca/Leisure/eventsinfo/SummerMusicFestival

Niagara-on-the-Lake – Artistry by the Lake, July 1, 2, 3 – Fifty-five juried artists and craftspeople in a lovely lakeside setting, Queen’s Royal Park, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Five free concerts Sundays at noon in Simcoe Park beginning July 16 through August 13 featuring Folk, Native, the Thorold Reed Band, Celtic and Japanese dance and drumming. For more information go to musicniagara.org/venue/simcoe-park.

Cherry Festival – St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Sat. July 8, all things cherry, yard sale, silent auction, BBQ breakfast and lunch.

Peach Festival, Saturday, August 12, along Queen Street, peaches and more peaches.

Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls has summer camps for children and young adults with a variety of disabilities: Active Living (autism) July 3-7 and Aug. 14-18 ages 13 and up; ParaSport Camp, July 24–28 for ages 8 and up and Summer Adventure Camp for ages 5 and up, weekly July 3 to Sept. 1. Spaces available in all camps. To register a child, go to heartlandforest.org/2017-summer-camp. Charges apply.

And, the sparkling white 13th Street Winery on Fourth Avenue in St. Catharines has grown to include the new Farmhouse Bakery and Bistro also now serving lunch. There’s a larger tasting room, a huge production area and a new market pavilion for all the fresh produce they sell. You are welcome to peruse the indoor artwork and roll the grounds to enjoy the modern sculptures featured throughout. There is also a new, large accessible washroom.

For more accessible things to do visit AccessibleNiagara.com.

linda@lindacrabtree.com