A snapshot of history

Newspapers, Centennial Pool brochures and a small flag commemorating Canada’s centennial year were items that came out of a time capsule opened in Port Colborne at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre on Friday morning.

The items, including copies of The Evening Tribune, had been wrapped in envelopes and plastic before they were put in a brick that was a cornerstone of the old Centennial Pool building according to Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum curator Stephanie Powell Baswick. She said the capsule was found roughly two years ago when the building, which was on Janet Street, was torn down and they were eager to open it up then, but she thought that Canada’s sesquicentennial year would be perfect timing.

The biggest surprise for everyone was how well preserved the items in the capsule were considering how they were wrapped.

“Typically when things are buried in sort of an external part of a building they will be in much worse condition,” said Jeremy Heil, who worked at the pool between 1989 and 1994 and is now a digital a private records archivist at Queen’s University in Kingston.

Heil said he’s seen time capsules where the items crumble and “turn into mush” because a leak got in. Although Powell Baswick said there was some moisture damage to the envelopes the items were wrapped in and rusting on staples holding the brochures together, it’s very minimal.

Both Heil and Powell Baswick agree that it’s fascinating to see what’s in a time capsule. Heil referred to it as a treasure hunt of sorts, which makes things exciting for all of those involved.

Mayor John Maloney was just as excited before and after opening the capsule and said the highlight for him was seeing the newspapers.

He said it was interesting to see what was happening with council at that time and current events of the day.

“The museum curator will go over it with a fine-toothed comb because there is so much local history in those publications,” he said.

Powell Baswick said she hopes to share that history through the museum after they are all cleaned and protected. She’s thinking there will perhaps be a display set up in the museum or maybe something they can bring around to schools in September to show students.

The capsule opening was also being used as an opportunity to prepare for another capsule. The city is putting together a capsule this year that they hope will be opened in 50 years from now and people were invited to write messages to share with whoever might open it in the future.

Maloney said the 1967 capsule opened today can be used as an example of what they might put in the new one, but he was thinking items such as pictures of things happening in Port Colborne with descriptions of who is in them, local artifacts and even coins or bills might be nice.

“It’s a snapshot,” he said of a time capsule. “A picture in time and 50 years from now people will be able to enjoy that snapshot.”

