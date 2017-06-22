Welland council briefs

Roads closed or not?

Are roads being closed for this weekend’s annual Rose City Triathlon?

Even Welland councillors aren’t sure.

The triathlon takes place both Saturday and Sunday at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.

Ward 6 Coun. Bonnie Fokkens asked if Canal Bank Street, from Ontario Road to Townline Tunnel Road, would be closed.

She raised the issue saying she saw a story suggesting there would be no road closures, despite seeing city signs in those areas suggesting otherwise.

Mayor Frank Campion said city staff would look into the issue and send out a press release once the city knew for sure what was taking place.



Notices of motion

Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio put forward a notice of motion asking city staff investigate creating a pedestrian pathway to the canal path in the St. Lawrence-Lancaster Drive area.

Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl’s notice asks city staff work with Niagara Region to install a sidewalk on Woodlawn Road between Clare Avenue and South Pelham before the 2018 budget.

Ward 3 Coun. John Chocchio’s motion asks the city look at re-establishing Christmas lights and decorations for the downtown core.



Fix the signs

Ward 3 Coun. John Chocchio wants Niagara Region to update population signs sitting at Welland’s border with Port Colborne.

“It’s starting to get annoying,” he said Tuesday night.

The councillor has raised the issue of the population signs, ones put in by the region, at past meetings.

“I drove past the one on Highway 58 and it still says 51,000, and it’s all dinged and smashed.”

He said another one on Highway 140 also has the same population figure. Welland’s population as of 2016 was 52,293.

“Do we need to call the region and take them for a drive and show them the signs?” he asked.

City engineer Sal Iannello said the region is aware of Welland’s concerns.

“They operate at their own time and pace, and as they see fit,” said Iannello, adding the budget also factors into the equation.

Mayor Frank Campion said he would raise the issue at the region.

Chocchio said the issue of the signs was a priority for him and residents of the city.



Grass cutting

Ward 4 Coun. Tony Dimarco wanted to know if the city was caught up on grass cutting after delays due to a wet spring.

City engineer Sal Iannello said as far as he knew, the city was caught up.

“We authorized overtime to get to the backlog.”

He said if residents had any complaints or if there were any areas missed, city staff would look into them.

