Students build benches for Fonthill Bandshell

In less than 24 hours students from the Niagara Catholic District School Board built 10 picnic benches for Peace Park in Pelham.

Twenty students from the Niagara Launch Centre located at Seaway Mall worked as a team to construct the benches by Wednesday.

Construction teacher Dino Nardangeli said the Fonthill Bandshell Committee approached the class about building the benches. Nardangeli said the opportunity gave students the chance to gain hands on woodworking experience.

Committee member Ron Kore said local businesses donated money for the materials needed to create the benches. The students donated their time to construct the benches, which will be used at the park for the next 30 years or more.

Grade 11 student Nicholas Brown said being part of the project was important because giving back to the community feels good. He said it’s nice to know the benches will be used by the public for years to come.

Fellow Grade 11 student Josh Stuart agreed with Brown, saying whenever he drives past the park he will feel proud knowing he contributed.

“I think wow, I did that and giving back feels great,” he said.

The students worked together forming an assembly line to finish the project on time. Each student had a task, from cutting the wood, to assembling the parts. Stuart said it made for a team building exeresis.

“If you work as hard as you can, it can get done,” Stuart said about the experience.

Fonthill Bandshell Committee member Gayle Baltjes-Bazinet said there was a need for extra benches. A great deal of people attend the Thursday night bandshell events and previously there wasn’t much room to sit. Baltjes-Bazinet said some people don’t have chairs they can bring with them to the event, so now they don’t have to worry.

Baltjes-Bazinet said the students did a great job.

The first Bandshell concert at Peace Park begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

