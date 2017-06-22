St. Catharines promotes tourism with new website

St. Catharines has launched a new tourism website that’s more interactive and user-friendly — and it’s not just for visitors.

Residents can also re-discover the city and find new adventures on the site at www.tourismstcatharines.ca that features attractions, events, local businesses and cuisine.

“When you live in an area, you sometimes tune out of what you deem to be touristy things,” said Karen Doyle, St. Catharines tourism marketing officer.

“I think we have lots of different, unique festivals and attractions and things that you can do in St. Catharines.”

The city’s main visitor targets are people living in the GTA area and out through Kitchener-Waterloo and London. This year, Doyle said the city is also focusing on visitors who are within a five-hour drive in Canada and the United States.

Doyle said the dollar is strong for American tourists and many are now aware that they need passports to travel.

“Canada right now is an appealing place to go for U.S. travellers,” she said. “It’s comfortable, it’s safe and it’s close.”

Niagara’s region draws 14 million visitors annually but how many stop in St. Catharines is not easily tracked.

The city does know that at least 84,000 people, local and non-local, visit the St. Catharines Museum every year, based on people who make voluntary donations at the door. That doesn’t include visitors who don’t donate inside and go straight out back to the Welland Canal Centres’ observation deck.

Doyle said the city is lucky to be down the road from Niagara Falls because that drives a lot of people to the area. For its part, St. Catharines has wineries the falls doesn’t have and has its entertainment factor in the downtown core.

“I think we have a different experience to offer from the falls but complimentary to it,” she said.

The city hadn’t updated its tourism website for at least seven years and Doyle said they wanted one that was fresh and easy to navigate.

They started the process late last year and worked with 180 Marketing of St. Catharines to build the site, which launched the last week in May.

The site allows users to search attractions by season, type of event, cost and who they’re travelling with — friends, family or a group. The search function includes free events such as Morningstar Mill, Happy Rolphs and the museum.

“It will really key in on the things that match your criteria,” Doyle said.

Users can browse the site, build a trip itinerary and print or email it. There are also links to home pages for event and attraction partners.

Doyle said a digital campaign has helped promote the website which will continue through the summer. The city’s marketing campaign, “You are here. Map your adventure in St. Catharines,” ties back into the branding on the website.

Brian York, St. Catharines economic development director, said tourism remains an important part of the city’s economic development mandate.

“As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time for visitors to start planning their summer vacations and using that website allows them to do just that,” he said.

York said the new site allows the department to fully promote unique adventures, attractions and offerings in St. Catharines. It also offers the local business community and event organizers to promote themselves through detailed listings and ad space.

“We’re really proud of the effort and we look forward to seeing how the market receives it.”

Doyle said they’ll track the website analytics to determine its success and are also relying on attraction partners to learn how much traffic the website has driven to them.

And while some visitors will be from afar, Niagara residents living in places like Grimsby, Welland or Niagara Falls looking for something to do may also decide to check out St. Catharines’ website too, Doyle said.

“We really wanted it to just be a site that allowed us to promote all the unique things we have and how easy it is to come here, spend some time here and take part in a bunch of wonderful things.”

