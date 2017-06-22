Praying for the lakes to heal

Moving like the water they are praying for, continuously, every day from sunup to sundown, a group of Anishnaabe - original peoples of North America - are making their way across the Great Lakes.



They are walking to honour the water, to pray for it to heal, said Sharon Manitowabi, one of those taking part in the For the Earth and Water Walk 2017. Their goal is have healthy rivers, lakes and oceans for their ancestors and generations to come.



“We started in Duluth, Minnesota on April 20 and are working our way through the entire Great Lakes water system until the end of July in Matane, Quebec,” said Manitowabi, just after she finished carrying a copper pot of water that is making the trip as well.



The distance between the two points is roughly 2,600 kilometres by car, but on foot, and getting as close to the lakes as they can, the walkers will travel further than that by the time they are finished.



“We have eight core walkers, but anyone we pass that wants to join us, can.”



She said people have joined them from anywhere between a few hours and a few weeks.



Joining the walk on Thursday, picking it up just outside Sweets Corners in Haldimand County, were Welland residents Kevin and Robin Ellis.



Robin said she was teaching an aboriginal course at Welland’s Notre Dame when she first came upon information about the water walk.



“We were lucky to find out where they were walking (Thursday) and joined in with them,” she said.



It’s not the first time the couple have joined the walk. They joined in from Bayfield to Ipperwash earlier this month.



“We may come back and walk again tomorrow (Friday). When the spirit speaks, sometimes you listen,” Robin said.



The For the Earth and Water Walk 2017 group is not hard to miss, with at least a half-dozen vehicles, each with green ribbons on side mirrors, and two people walking - a woman carrying the copper pot of water, and a man carrying an Eagle Feather staff.



As they made their way over the Grand River at Dunnville, Kevin, who was carrying the staff at the time, had to stop and drop tobacco into the river. Tobacco is dropped anywhere the group crosses a body of water.



The walkers held a small ceremony on the northeast side of the bridge before taking a quick lunch break and heading off to Niagara Falls along Lake Erie.



“Niagara Falls is a major stopping point … we’re going to have a ceremony there and meet and talk about tradition,” said Manitowabi.



As she and other walkers made their way down Regional Road 3 in Dunnville, rain, sometimes heavy, fell on them.



“The rain is wonderful … anything that helps to heal and clean the waters.”



For more information on the walk, and to follow it online, visit www.motherearthwaterwalk.com/ or www.facebook.com/FortheEarthandWaterWalk2017FromWesttoEast/

