It’s time to celebrate the city's most beautiful gardens.

Nominations for the 2017 St. Catharines Trillium Awards are open and all properties in the city are eligible.

Awards in four categories will recognize residential and commercial-industrial properties, a significant tree and the best overall property.

An individual or community organization that’s made a significant contribution to greening the community and inspiring others will also be recognized.

Residents can nominate their own property or other properties online by July 21. A panel of judges will consider nominations and view the addresses in early August.

Winners will be announced in October.

For information or to nominate a property, go to www.stcatharines.ca/trilliumawards.