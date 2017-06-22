LIVESTREAM: Niagara Falls council special meeting

Niagara Falls city council is holding a special meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m., at city hall.

The meeting will be livestreamed below.

The meeting will largely deal with a resolution that the City of Niagara Falls explore “all available legal avenues” to cause Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation to end the ongoing “flawed” process in selecting new operating contracts for Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino; as well as a report outlining that Niagara Falls has received $35,000 in provincial grant funding to help secure talent and production for the 2017 New Year’s Eve show.