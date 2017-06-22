Line-up announced for free Montebello Park show

A free concert announced last week for Montebello Park in St. Catharines Aug. 30 will offer a trio of Ontario singer/songwriters.

The show, part of the Ministry of Tourism’s ONTour Concert Series, features ‘90s hitmaker Amanda Marshall, Ottawa’s rising pop star Michelle Treacy and francophone artist Melanie Brûlée.

“It’ll be my first time playing in Niagara, which I’m super excited about,” said Brûlée when reached Thursday. “Stoked to be part of the tour, excited to meet all the great folks in the area.”

Brûlée also contributed to the new bilingual version of the province’s unofficial anthem A Place to Stand to mark Ontario’s 150th birthday.

The ONTour concert series will be a series of 23 free shows across the province, starting at Alderville First Nation June 25 and ending Sept. 17 in Petawawa. More than 50 Ontario artists will take part, including Barenaked Ladies (Markham, Sept. 10), Our Lady Peace (Peterborough, Aug. 2) and Serena Ryder (Sudbury, Aug. 19).

Born in Toronto, Marshall was a pop juggernaut in Canada with her 1995 debut album. It yielded six hits including Let It Rain, Fall From Grace and - her only U.S. hit - Birmingham. But following two more albums, 1999’s Tuesday’s Child and 2001’s Everybody’s Got a Story, Marshall vanished from the music scene as she became mired in legal battles with her management and record label.

She has returned to performing however, and was recently in Niagara playing Jackson-Triggs Winery June 17.

All ONTour shows are open to all ages, with no tickets required. About 80,000 people are expected to attend the series.

The Montebello Park show runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

A full list of shows can be seen at www.ontario.ca/ONtour.

jlaw@postmedia.com