Falls receives $35K for NYE show

Niagara Falls has received $35,000 in provincial grant money to help secure talent and production for the 2017 New Year’s Eve show.

Although it’s only June, city officials have begun planning for the popular show, which draws thousands of people to Queen Victoria Park to ring in the new year.

The Sam Roberts Band headlined the last event, the second in a row without a live national television broadcast.

The minister of tourism invited event organizers to submit applications for special events taking place in 2017.

City staff submitted an application to the ministry’s Celebrate Ontario funding program to support the New Year’s Eve show, and received notice in April the municipality was successful in securing $35,000.

Staff said the money will augment the financial support provided by the city through casino-hosting revenue the municipality receives, as well as the Niagara Parks Commission, Fallsview Casino Resort, Regional Tourism Organization, and the Clifton Hill, Fallsview, Victoria Centre, and Lundy’s Lane business improvement associations.

Staff said the cost to produce the show increases annually, and these additional funds will help cover the increased expenses.

