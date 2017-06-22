Council to explore 'legal avenues' over OLG issue

The City of Niagara Falls will explore “all available legal avenues” to cause Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation to end the “flawed” process of selecting new operators for Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara.

Council held a special meeting Thursday to approve such a resolution, which also calls for the municipality to “persuade” OLG to “honour the terms and spirit” of the original agreements between the city and OLG.

The resolution will also be circulated to Niagara Region and the other 11 municipalities across the region for support.

The city said it was “promised” the casino(s) in Niagara Falls would be “operated as drivers of the local economy.”

According to the city’s resolution, having the two casinos as part of OLG’s modernization framework should allow them the properties to “realize their true, full potential to become compelling and integral elements in attracting tourists to the city.”

To that end, and to ensure the casinos retain their role as a “vital local and regional employer,” council, on May 10, 2016, passed a resolution requesting the municipality play a “significant role” in structuring the request for pre-qualifications and request for proposals.

Council also passed a resolution on Oct. 25, 2016, requesting the RFPQ be postponed until the city’s goals and objectives are incorporated, and the city is “treated as key partners in the process.”

This past April, Mayor Jim Diodati and Niagara Regional Chairman Alan Caslin sent a joint letter to Finance Minister Charles Sousa asking the RFP be terminated, a request the province declined.

Despite that, some Niagara politicians won’t give up.

Politicians, including Diodati, Caslin and MPP Wayne Gates, have held rallies in front of Fallsview Casino and at Queen’s Park, as well as a town hall style meeting at the Gale Centre, to voice their concerns about the process.

Some Niagara politicians continue to tout a third-party study which questions whether the province’s plan for gaming modernization, including an RFP to select new operators for its two Niagara casinos, could result in up to 1,400 job losses in the region.

The study, commissioned by the city through its business development office last year, also questioned whether both casinos will continue to operate following modernization.

At about 4,000 jobs, the two casinos form the region’s largest employer.

Some Niagara politicians feel the province’s goal of maximizing provincial revenue would undermine the original objectives of Casino Niagara when it opened in 1996, including job creation and economic development for the city.

Diodati said the city was also “assured” by OLG it would be part of the process for developing an RFP, which hasn’t materialized.

OLG expects to announce the successful service provider in the summer of 2018.

A press release issued in April stated there will be no further communication by OLG about the request process until a winner is announced.

The city’s two casinos are currently operated by Falls Management Group on OLG’s behalf.

Last year, OLG notified the company it would not extend its contract past its current term, which ends July 10, 2019.

OLG spokesman Tony Bitonti said they can't offer comment “until we receive and have the opportunity to review the final resolution put forth by council.”

