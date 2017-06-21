Wet spring a record-breaker in Niagara

Niagara saw a record 379 millimetres of rain this spring, breaking the previous record of 365 millimetres in 1942, says David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada.

Records date back to the 1800s.

Typical spring precipitation is about 230 millimetres, making this past season about 65 per cent wetter than normal.

“Every one of those months — March, April, May — was wetter than normal,” said Phillips.

“Typically one might be dry and the other two might be wet, but they were all wetter than normal.”

He said Niagara saw about three times more rain than last spring.

“Growers were struggling with too little rain last year, and this year it’s been too much.”

Phillips said June hasn’t behaved the way March, April and May did.

He said there’s been about 16 millimetres of rain in June, “where you normally would have about 52.”

“You got a bit of a break.”

Phillips said spring produced a “mixed bag” when it came to temperatures.

“March was about a half a degree cooler, April was warmer than normal — about two degrees warmer than normal — and May was about a half a degree warmer than normal. June has been about .3 of a degree warmer than normal, so my sense is it would still average out to be a little on the warm side because of April.”

With Wednesday being the first day of summer, Phillips said a third of Environment Canada’s models are predicting a warmer than normal season, a third are showing it may be cooler than normal, and a third are forecasting a normal summer.

He said there “clearly” won’t be any water problems.

“Even if we didn’t get any more rain until the dog days of summer, we’re all right because we’ve had so much to bank on.”

Phillips said he doesn’t believe Niagara will experience quite as many sweltering hot days as last summer.

He last there were 29 days last summer in Hamilton where temperatures rose above 30C.

There are typically “11 of those suckers” in a summer season.

“We may only get 11,” he said.

That being said, Phillips predicts a warmer than normal summer because most of Canada is expected to be warmer than normal, while the Americans are calling for states bordering the Great Lakes to also be warmer than normal.

“It might be a more comfortable kind of summer. I’m not suggesting that you have to have a muscle shirt and tank-top kind of weather to be glorious. It may be for the youth, but elderly people might say, ‘you know what, just give me normal weather, I’m not greedy, and I will take that in a heartbeat. I’d like to sleep with the windows open and I don’t want to be complaining about the heat, the haze and the humidity.’ My sense is it will be comfortable, but it will be noteworthy because it won’t be as persistent, as consistently warm, as what we saw last year.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri