Two men arrested following Falls stabbing

Two men have been arrested and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Niagara Falls early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Ellen Street and Centre Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. for a report of a violent altercation.

When police arrived, they found a man with serious injuries resulting from a stab wound.

The man was taken to an out-of-town hospital for treatment where he remains in serious condition.

Two suspects have been arrested and are in police custody.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives.

Police ask anyone in the public who may have any information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 2220.