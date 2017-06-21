A $15/hour minimum wage is just the start of the “tsunami” that Bill 148 will bring to Ontario businesses.

And those changes are being implemented without even consulting the businesses that will have to pay for it, said Julie Kwiecinski, provincial affairs director for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

“I like to think of you as Ontario’s job creators. I only wish the current government thought the same way,” she told a gathering of about 40 St. Catharines business owners during a St. Catharines Business Club meeting, Wednesday afternoon.

She said the proposed legislation has left many of the 42,000 business owners across the province represented by her organization, feeling “shocked, appalled and crestfallen.”

“How could the government do this?”

Kwiecinski said the legislation would increase the current $11.40/hour minimum wage by 32 per cent in 18 months – to $14/hour on Jan. 1, 2018, and up to $15 a year after that.

“There was no consultation whatsoever. You’re paying for it. Did anyone ask you? Did Minister Flynn say, ‘Hey, if I do this can you afford this?’”

She said analysts estimate that it could result in 100,000 job losses among minimum wage earners, as small businesses struggle with the added expense.

“If the low income wage earner that’s supposed to be helped by this bill doesn’t have a job, how much better off are they really?” she asked.

“This is about reality. You have only so much money as a business owner, and your profit margins – especially in the small business world – are a lot smaller than big corporations. You can’t afford it.”

In addition to the significant costs, Kwiecinski said the legislation also creates an “adversarial relationship” between businesses and the provincial government as a result of heavy-handed approaches to enforcement.

“The labour police are coming to your business soon,” she said.

“They are going to hire, by 2020 or 2021, 175 new enforcement standards officers.”

It also gives “sweeping powers” to a new director of employment standards, allowing them to issue warrants, place liens on property and hold securities.

Fines are increasing too, by $100 to $500 for various labour-related infractions. She said forgetting to put up an employment standards poster is one offence that could warrant a ticket.

“It’s very divisive. I don’t like the environment being created by the current government,” she said. “The people in this room, you are job creators. You are being treated punitively like you’re all criminals. This is really uncalled for and unprecedented. I’m just worried about where it’s all going to lead.”

Kwiecinski said the legislation also gives all workers regardless of the size of the business they work for, 10 days per year of personal emergency leave including two paid days off; the legislation makes it easier for unions to organize private sector workplaces by no longer requiring workers to vote by secret ballot; and it forces employers to provide personal worker information to a union if a minimum of 20 per cent of the workforce wants to form a union.

She said the cumulative impact of the coming legislation “is a tsunami.”

Kwiecinski, however, urged local business owners to get involved to stop the legislation.

She said a the provincial government is planning a series of hearings to discuss Bill 148, and although times and locations have yet to be announced she suspects some will be held in Niagara

She said local business owners can register to speak during those hearings, “and tell the all-party committee how this will impact your business.”

The CFIB has also recently launched a petition being circulated in opposition to the legislation, and Kwiecinski urged people to sign it.

“We can make a difference,” she said.

