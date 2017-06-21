Raccoon bites and rabies cases up in Niagara

A Niagara resident who thought a family of raccoons crossing through a backyard would make a cute close up photo didn’t expect to get attacked.

Neither did the individual who spotted a raccoon going through the garbage at the curb and decided to shoo it away.

They were two of 40 people in the region who have been bitten by raccoons this year — a number so high that public health issued a warning this week against approaching wild animals.

“We’re seeing a higher rate of encounters, humans interacting with these wild animals,” said Chris Gaspar, manager of environmental health for Niagara Region Public Heath.

“When you compare it to last year — for the entire year there was 53 — it’s sort of alarming.”

The warning comes as the number of confirmed animal rabies cases in Niagara this year has now reached 12 — the same number of cases for all of 2016.

The latest was a raccoon picked up on May 28 whose test results were confirmed to the public health department on Friday. There was also a raccoon found with rabies on May 11.

The dozen rabies cases this year include 10 raccoons and two skunks, found in Wellandport, Caistor Centre, Port Colborne and Smithville.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has tracked 327 cases of raccoon strain rabies in Hamilton and its surrounding areas since Dec. 2015. Of those, 25 were in Niagara mostly in the west end.

While there are no cases of humans contracting the strain, those who are bitten often have to go through a series of unpleasant shots and doctors’ visits as a precaution.

Gaspar said people coming into contact with raccoons and skunks may be unaware of the potential for injury or infection.

Animals that aren’t behaving strangely may not seem threatening to people. But animals with rabies don’t always display symptoms.

“Typically if a raccoon or a wild animal may have rabies, they’re not overtly exhibiting the symptoms or signs that warrant caution,” he said. “People may not be inclined to avoid the animal, because it’s not behaving abnormally and I think that may give a false sense of security.”

Bites have happened on private and public property, mostly at nighttime, dawn or dusk and especially in the spring and summer months.

Gaspar said they’ve occurred throughout the region from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Port Colborne.

Some cases involved raccoons being provoked, while others weren’t.

In May, the Standard reported on the case of a St. Catharines senior who had to be treated in hospital after a raccoon attacked her while she walked from her Carlton Street house outside to her car. The raccoon followed her into her house as she tried to escape from it.

People who see wildlife behaving abnormally, especially raccoons, are advised by public health to contact their local animal control services.

Lincoln County Humane Society Executive Director Kevin Strooband said the agency has received 83 calls this year for raccoons acting in a strange manner. Of those, 72 were in St. Catharines, six in Thorold and five in Grimsby.

Strooband said they may be getting more calls than usual because there’s a heightened awareness about raccoon rabies cases in Hamilton and area. People call if they see a raccoon they perceive to be acting strangely.

Anecdotally, animal control officers dispatched to the calls have told him the raccoons are more aggressive this year than they have been in the past. While typically animals will leave an area unless cornered, he said they’ve had some cases where the raccoons come at the officers.

Niagara Region Public Health is asking people to avoid all contact with wildlife and keep their pets away from it too.

Gaspar said dogs and cats should have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, which are typically only good for a year. Owners should supervise their animals outdoors and ensure they’re not roaming freely off leash.

If a person does get bitten or scratched, they should contact public health immediately, even if the animal doesn’t display symptoms of rabies.

“If there was ever any sort of encounter, a bite or a scratch, even though the individual may think it would be negligible, contact Niagara Region Public Health for an assessment,” Gaspar said.

Public Health takes call about animal bites 24 hours, seven days a week, at 905-688-8248 ext. 7269 or 1-888-505-6074.

Public health advice for protection from rabies:

- Ensure pet dogs and cats have current rabies vaccinations

- Prevent dogs and cats from roaming off-leash

- Avoid all contact between pets and wild animals and humans and wildlife

- Report wild animals exhibiting abnormal behaviour to your local animal control service, such as the Welland SPCA, Niagara Falls Humane Society, Fort Erie Humane Society of Lincoln County Humane Society