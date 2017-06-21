Dominic ‘Mickey’ Difruscio, 91, was honoured Tuesday morning by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for being the authority’s longest sitting board member.

Difruscio has been a board member for 23 years and has been dedicated to conservation efforts throughout his life. The NPCA created the legacy project — the planting of pollinator gardens throughout the region — to recognize Difruscio’s conservation efforts.

Tuesday, about 12 volunteers and NPCA staff assisted in planting 15 varieties of pollinator plants at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park. The group planted about 1,600 plants in total, which will serve as home and food for the Monarch butterfly.

Milkweed in particular is important for the butterfly because it serves as a host plant for caterpillars. Difruscio has been growing the plant at his home in Thorold and donated a number of Milkweed plants for the park garden. For the past few years Difruscio has been growing the plant in a greenhouse and donating them to the NPCA to assist the Monarch butterfly population.

During the event Difruscio said if everyone grows just one or two pollinator plants in their garden, it could make a big impact. In his own garden, Difruscio said he has seen the Monarch butterflies returning and he hopes to see more in the future.

“If we all do our bit, they will recover, hopefully,” he said.

When Thorold mayor Ted Luciani was approached about creating a pollinator garden in honour of Difruscio he said it was an easy project to support. Luciani said the work Difruscio has done and continues to do is important and needs to be done.

“He has extraordinary energy ... Mickey is such a great inspiration,” Luciani said.

The NPCA will continue to create pollinator gardens as part of the legacy project for the next five to 10 years. The conservation authority hopes to create one to two gardens in each municipality. Pollinator gardens will not only support the Monarch populations, but also bees.

