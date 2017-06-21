Ioannoni to deliver 'formal position shortly'

Coun. Carolynn Ioannoni has retained a lawyer as she prepares to respond to Integrity Commissioner Brian Duxbury’s report that concluded she, “on a balance of probabilities,” improperly disclosed sensitive and confidential information discussed during a closed-door meeting to a third party who was not entitled to such information.

Duxbury concluded Ioannoni breached the city’s Code of Ethics/Conduct related to a Jan. 24 in-camera session.

In response, council approved a motion by Coun. Vince Kerrio last Tuesday that, in part, asked Ioannoni to resign her seat on council.

Ioannoni denied she breached the code, said she planned to file a complaint with the Ontario Ombudsman to investigate Duxbury’s probe, and will not resign.

“I disagree with decision at issue and in consultation with my attorney I will be delivering my formal position shortly,” Ioannoni told the Niagara Falls Review this week.

Ioannoni did not respond to questions about whether she has filed a complaint, or about a comment made at last week’s meeting by Coun. Wayne Thomson.

“The last time I spoke with Coun. Ioannoni, she said to me, which I think lays it all out, she said to me, ‘I’m not running again, and I’m going to make the next two years hell for (Mayor) Jim Diodati,’” said Thomson.

“Now, with that kind of attitude, where are we going with this? I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, and every word I’ve said has been totally accurate. I would expose myself to a polygraph tomorrow to stand up (for) every word I’ve said here tonight. I’m so upset that we have to be fooling around with this nonsense when we could be working on behalf of the community and doing the right thing. This type of backstabbing that goes on … isn’t going to work.”

Ioannoni did not directly respond to Thomson’s comment during the meeting, instead focusing on the investigation.

Ioannoni said she would be filing a complaint with the Ombudsman’s Office because she believes “key evidence” she provided to Duxbury was not included in his report.

Coun. Mike Strange told the Review he believes Thomson is telling the truth about what he said Ioannoni told him, noting Thomson’s willingness to take a polygraph test.

“That’s pretty disrespectful, especially when you have the rest of the seven councillors trying to do something positive,” said Strange.

“I think we have done a pretty good job this term so far, especially getting the hospital and the GO train and Canada Summer Games (announcements) — everything is kind of coming together and it’s unfortunate that you have something like that.”

Diodati told the Review he’s “disappointed, to say the least, that a fellow councillor would make it her priority to sabotage any good that her peers, that fellow elected officials, are endeavouring to do.”

“Council, as a body, one group … we’re going to be going on with the business of city council and we still believe in the work that we’re doing. We’re going to continue to go on in a positive direction, despite any naysayers or negative comments.”

When asked if Ioannoni has said anything similar to him, Diodati said: “The only thing she did say to me, she used to sit beside me in council and when I told her I was going to run for mayor, my intention of running for mayor, she looked at me and said, ‘I’ve never met a mayor that I liked.’ I just, at the time, chuckled and said, ‘Well, I don’t know if that’s going to change.’ It’s unfortunate that it is what it is, and her comments are what they are.”

Kerrio’s motion, which passed unanimously with the exception of Ioannoni, who declared a conflict and did not vote, also requested Ioannoni apologize to her peers on council, to staff and to the public, as a result of the Integrity Commissioner’s conclusion.

It directed staff to decline to answer any further questions Ioannoni has with respect to the investigation, and for Ioannoni to be removed from all council boards and committees, effective immediately.

It called for a 90-day remuneration penalty to Ioannoni, and for the actions of the unnamed third party to be referred to the appropriate authorities for investigation and response, including a review of any possible benefits or financial gain they may have received for having learned of leaked information.

A resolution by Kerrio that council provide the Minister of Municipal Affairs with a copy of Duxbury’s report, and to ask for consideration to be given to making changes to the Municipal Act imposing more severe penalties, including removal from office, was removed.

Diodati said Ioannoni can’t be forced to resign or apologize.

“At the end of the day, it’s only the voters that can decide to put someone in office, or take them out of office, and we always have to pay attention to them, always have their best interests in mind, and be very respectful of the residents and of their desires. We are there representing their interests. The day that we lose sight of that, we’re in trouble.”

Diodati said there’s “always going to be some dissension” on a council, but disagreements can be had in a “respectful way.”

“It doesn’t mean that you have to like the people you work with, but you have to work with them in a respectful way.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri

The Integrity Commissioner's report is attached to the left of this story.

Here is a recap of the June 13, 2017 city council meeting.

The Integrity Commissioner discussion begins at around 3:15:00.