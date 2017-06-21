Early last summer, I spotted the long, fluffy spikes of the bottlebrush buckeye (Aesculus parviflora) anchoring the back of a reflecting pool at Longwood Gardens, just outside of Philadelphia, PA. It was scorching hot outside, and I bee-lined for the cool shade of the woods at the end of a long, formal lawn. At first, the buckeye was no more than a welcome distraction from the sun, but the more I studied this substantial flowering shrub, the more I was impressed.

Native to the southeastern U.S., bottlebrush buckeye is hardy to zone 6b (our local zone) and is valued for its showy, bottle-brush like panicles that stretch up to 30-cm long above a wide mound of handsome, dark green leaves.

On closer inspection, each panicle is made up of hundreds of tubular white flowers. Slender, hair-like pinkish filaments tipped with distinctive red anthers burst out of each flower, creating the brush-like effect. The flowers are magnets for butterflies and bees. Blooming in early July, the bottlebrush buckeye flowers just in time to give the shade garden a boost of colour.

Pear-shaped fruit appear after the flowers, followed by inedible chestnuts that look like the horse chestnut trees we are familiar with here in Niagara. Folklore has it that Southern folks considered the buckeye nut to be a good luck charm, and carried a nut in their pocket. The Cherokee crushed the nuts to make a poultice to soothe aches and pains.

While the nuts are indelible to humans, squirrels love them. While hardy, bottlebrush buckeye does not fruit regularly in our northern climate, so the nuts should not cause a maintenance problem here.

Bottlebrush buckeye is one of the best flowering shrubs for part to full shade. It forms a dense, mounded, suckering, multi-stemmed shrub that will reach 2.4 to 3.6 metres tall and 2.4 to 4.5 m wide; it will grow wider than tall as it matures. (Suckers are new shoots sent up from the roots or stems). It forms a handsome screen for a moist, woodland site.

It is very low maintenance, but give it plenty of room. The bottlebrush buckeye is suitable for naturalized gardens or rain gardens (to help soak up water). It offers showy flowers in the summer and handsome, dark green foliage that turns golden-yellow in the autumn. It is resistant to deer and rabbits.

It grows best in rich, moist loam, and dislikes dry soils. It is particularly important to keep the plant moist while it is developing its root system.

While we are on the subject of plants that aspire to brighten a shade garden, let me introduce you to a pair of perennials that would enjoy the same conditions.

Goatsbeard (Aruncus dioicus) is also a North American native, with creamy white plumes that appear in the middle of June.

Goatsbeard is adaptable, give it average soil, it doesn’t even mind clay, but it looks best when it receives plenty of moisture. In my back garden, it is very self sufficient living in the garden close to the water spigot. It does a good job of screening the hose stand and is rewarded with regular drinks of water and moist soil. If you can’t offer it full shade, goatsbeard does best with morning sun and afternoon shade so it avoids the heat of the day.

After more than 20 years in the same spot, I’ve notice a few self-sown volunteers, but not enough to ever cause a problem. Goatsbeard blooms along with astilbes and the first roses of the season, it makes a good filler for an arrangement of cut flowers and a handsome backdrop for a shade border.

Give it room, a small starter plant will reach 120-180 cm tall, and spread 90-150 cm wide; it dies back to the ground in the winter. It is a good companion for early daffodils, the plant leafs out in time to screen the dying foliage. The leaves are deer and rabbit resistant, the flowers offer nectar and pollen for pollinators such as butterflies and bees.

Astilbes are another group of hard working, shade-tolerant perennials that offer gentle plumes of white, pink and red flowers in the early summer. Just give them moist, rich soil and a regular drink of water, when the weather is dry. They also work beautifully in large containers on a shady deck or patio.

Longwood Gardens used two colours of pink astilbes, deep rose and a soft pink, to infill a geometric bed edged with clipped boxwood. Astilbes can be interplanted with ferns to create a pretty tapestry-like carpet for a shade garden.

There are numerous varieties of astilbe on the market, if you judiciously read the tags and make your selections according to bloom period, you can extend the blooming season from early June through to the autumn. Forms range from compact to large, all feature delicate plumes of colour above fern-like dark green leaves. You can deadhead the plants after they finish flowering, or leave the dried heads standing for winter interest. Astilbes are deer and rabbit resistant.

Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her at 905-351-7540 or by email theresa_forte@sympatico.ca