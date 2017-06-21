Falls fish and chips business reopens after crash

Change text size for the story

A vehicle drove through Lakeport Fish & Chips in Niagara Falls early Wednesday morning.

The establishment is located in a plaza at the corner of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road.

The business posted photos of the damage to its Facebook page Wednesday morning, joking that someone “mistakenly thought we were drive-through!!!”

Niagara Regional Police said the collision happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police said an unknown number of occupants fled the vehicle.

They said officers responded to the scene, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident.

Police are asking the occupants to come forward, and for any witnesses to contact police.

On Wednesday morning, the business said a construction company was going to attend the scene and make the location safe for use.

The business has since reopened.