Emily's run will end. Cystic Fibrosis does not.

Her nails are starting to detach from her toes. Her knee hurts. She is tired, sweaty at the end of every day.

And Emily Allan doesn't care.

The 35-year-old woman from Fonthill is running the entire 895 kilometres of the Bruce Trail, a marathon a day from Tobermory to Queenston, to raise awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. The plan is to finish at Queenston Heights on Canada Day.

She is halfway done her 22-day adventure – having covered more than 490 kilometres of hills and valleys, dirt trails, roots and terrain so rocky, so edged and pointed, the balls of her feet were tender and sore from the start.

All that, is nothing, she said.

Nothing, compared to the challenges faced by a person living with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects the digestive system and lungs, where a build up of thick mucus causes severe respiratory problems.

To date, she has raised more than $21,000.

Emily's inspiration, is Sarah Bloomfield, her cousin and friend who died in 2005. She was 23. They were born six months apart and did everything together. They swam together. Laughed. Played. Even ran together.

On the tough trail days, Sarah is with her. Always.

“She's with me mostly during the hard stuff,” said Emily, a cross-country coach and employee at Brock University.

“She's going to help me get through this. Take care of me. Make sure my knee is OK.”

Day after day of running, of impact, has taken a toll on her physically.

“My feet look hideous,” she says (laughing), before the start of her run on Wednesday morning.

“But I'm managing them well.”

Three toenails are starting to pull off from the cuticle. And, in her words, “A fourth toe is kind of purple underneath.

“It's a combination of everything,” she said.

Her feet are ground-in dirty, but not too sore. She's treating her toes with an antibiotic ointment and coats her feet with diaper rash cream to create a moisture barrier every time she puts on a fresh pair of socks.

Her knee started hurting a couple days ago. On Monday, she kept a quick pace, climbing and descending through the Beaver Valley. And Tuesday, she had to make up some kilometres from the day before when a road closure prevented her from finishing at the planned location.

She runs and sometimes walks when the trail is too slippery or technical to safety keep a steady pace. Every day, she covers some 40 km, often more.

Her husband, Dan Dakin, is the logistics guy. He meets her for lunch (the requisite all-natural peanut butter and banana wrap) and often runs part of the section alongside her.

They travel day-to-day in an RV, camping out at night in driveways of friends and supporters and campgrounds, forever on the lookout for fast Internet connections to post videos and photos to Facebook, so people can follow their journey.

Along the trail, there have been many remarkable moments.

Case in point: the trail volunteer with the weed wacker. Emily came up behind him one day and stopped to chat.

Fields of tall grass is her nemesis. “My quads are just cut up in one giant rash,” she said. “And you can't run through it. The grass is so long it will tangle and trip you up.

“It's very frustrating. You want to go quickly. You want to get off the trail. But it slows you down.”

The man was there to trim the trail. Emily thanked him. Told him about her run. He reached into his pocket and pulled out $100.

“That was really, really astounding,” she said. He asked for nothing in return. “It's about having faith in humanity.”

She was hoping to cross paths with Dave Wright, a Scouter from Ingersoll who started his solo hike of the Bruce Trail from Queenston just less than a month before Emily started her run. He is raising funds for the Scouts Canada program, No One Left Behind, which helps to subsidize fees to allow disadvantaged children to participate.

She only realized after the fact, that she passed him in Lion's Head, on the Bruce Peninsula.

“We thought he'd be further south,” she said.

Wright finished his journey in Tobermory on June 15.

She also met another end-to-end hiker. “He stopped me and said, 'Are you Emily? I'm been looking for you'.”

And after making an appearance on an Owen Sound radio station, she ran into people who stopped to make donations. “They said, 'Hey, are you the one we heard on the radio'?”

“It's so uplifting,” she said.

All this helps. And if ever she is feeling weary and worn out, she brings her thoughts back to the reason for her run.

“There have been some extremely hard sections and long days and difficult days,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, I always know that I'll get to the end and I'll be done.

“And this run, I'll get to the end and it will be done as well.

“But with Cystic Fibrosis, that never ends. You don't get a break from it.”

Cclock@postmedia.com

The end of the run - Canada Day - run with Emily

Emily's run will end at the cairn in Queenston Heights Park on Canada Day, July 1, at about 1 p.m. Supporters can greet her there, or run the last 7 km with her from Firemen's Park to the finish. For details on running with Emily, visit https://endtoendcf.wordpress.com/run-with-em/

To follow along in spirit:

Visit www.facebook.com/dandakinmedia for photos and videos of Emily's day.

To donate to Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Or learn more about Emily's run visit www.endtoendcf.ca